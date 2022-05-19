Manchester United star D’Mani Mellor has confirmed he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Mellor failed to make a Premier League appearance for Manchester United and was sent on loan to Salford City this season to gain some valuable experience. However, his loan spell wasn’t the most successful, only making three appearances.

His time at Manchester United seems to have come to an end, with his contract expiring, and Mellor has confirmed his departure via his Instagram below.

Many Premier League academy graduates fail to make the grade at top clubs, but still go on to have successful careers lower down in the pyramid. A minor setback for Mellor, but there is no reason he can’t find a club in the lower leagues and prove himself.

Mellor will be hoping his injuries sustained so far in his short career don’t affect him in the future. The Manchester United youngster suffered a serious knee injury in 2020, keeping him out for the whole season.

During his time at Salford, he also suffered regular injuries, meaning his loan spell was cut short.