Manchester United star signs new long-term contract

Manchester United star Charlie Savage has signed a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

Savage made his first-team debut this season, coming on as a substitute against Young Boys in the Champions League. The 19-year-old, son of former player Robbie Savage, only signed his first professional contract in 2021, but the club have already tied him down to a longer term deal, as seen in the tweet below.

?? Young midfielder Charlie Savage has put pen to paper on a contract extension with the Reds — congratulations, Charlie! ?#MUFC | #MUAcademy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 19, 2022

Is Savage ready to start playing first-team football at Manchester United?

The young midfielder is highly rated at Manchester United, and will be hoping to push on into a first-team role in the near future. A loan move might be his best option to continue his development, but the appointment of Erik ten Hag might change his situation.

The Dutch manager has shown during his time at Ajax that he isn’t afraid to show faith in younger players, so Savage’s opportunity could come sooner rather than later.

However, it’s rare that a player will come straight through the academy and play first-team football straight away, unless they’re a super talent. Although Savage is highly thought of at Manchester United, it’s unlikely that he is currently at the level to be playing week in week out in the Premier League.