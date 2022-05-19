Manchester United have scouted Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on several occasions but are yet to firm up their interest in a potential transfer.

That’s the latest on Milinkovic-Savic and a possible move to Man Utd, as per transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano in his latest column for CaughtOffside.

The Serbia international is an outstanding talent and will surely earn a big move before too long, and it seems there has been some interest from the Red Devils.

Still, Romano says there haven’t been any offers for Milinkovic-Savic yet, whilst adding that if big clubs want him he won’t be cheap, with an asking price possibly as high as €75million.

“Manchester United have sent their scouts to follow him several times again this year, but so far there are no negotiations underway,” Romano revealed.

“Lazio would like at least €70/75m for Milinkovic-Savic.”

United need a new signing in midfield this summer, but this perhaps points towards other priorities being eyed up by incoming new manager Erik ten Hag.

Frenkie de Jong over Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for Man Utd?

There’s been plenty of talk over Ten Hag trying to be reunited with his former Ajax player De Jong, and Romano did reveal in his column earlier this week that the Barcelona star’s name has been discussed by the club.

It won’t be easy to identify the ideal signings in midfield for MUFC this summer, with more than one new addition arguably needed due to the various issues in that department.

Paul Pogba is about to be a free agent, while Scott McTominay and Fred haven’t really been good enough for some time now.

Donny van de Beek is out on loan and hasn’t impressed in his time in England, so perhaps there’s room for Milinkovic-Savic and De Jong?

The potential signing of De Jong would certainly have the backing of former United midfielder Luke Chadwick, who told CaughtOffside: “I definitely think the club should go for someone like De Jong. United need new options in the middle of the pitch, and he’s a hugely gifted player.

“I’m sure those Dutch players in that incredible team that Ten Hag built at Ajax would relish the opportunity to work with him again. I’m sure someone like De Jong would at least want the opportunity to speak to the club.

“He fits the profile, he’s a completely different character to Pogba in terms of how he conducts himself off the pitch.”