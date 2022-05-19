Pogba will become the highest paid player and will receive a four-year deal at potential new club

Paul Pogba’s return to Juventus is getting ever close as the deal has advanced in recent days with the Manchester United star preparing to leave the club at the end of the season.

According to Todofichajes, there have been two meetings in recent days in which an agreement over a potential move has practically been sealed.

The only other club in for the Pogba at present is Paris Saint-Germain, who have yet to make the Frenchman an offer. Juventus have been in direct contact with the Man United star for months, reports Todofichajes, and if nothing goes wrong, the Serie A side will try to close the deal before the end of May.

Pogba spent four years in Turin between 2012 and 2016, playing 124 times for the Old Lady in Serie A. The midfielder won four league titles, two Coppa Italias and two Italian Supercups during that time and will now look to add to that legacy in the coming seasons.

Many think Pogba’s best years came in a Juventus shirt and it was his performances across those that got the Frenchman his big-money move back to Man United. The World Cup winner’s career has somewhat stalled at Old Trafford and this move will hopefully spark the 29-year-old back into life.

Pogba is set to sign a four-year contract with Juventus reports Todofichajes and will earn the highest salary in the squad. This deal looks very close and Juve will hope PSG stays away with any last minute offers.