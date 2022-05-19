Leicester City face breaking their transfer record to land Premier League-based target

Brighton and Hove Albion Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City are reportedly interested in a new goalkeeper this summer, with the club considering a possible move for Brighton shot stopper Robert Sanchez, though he would cost £50million.

This is according to a report from the Telegraph, who state that Sanchez is being eyed as a replacement for Kasper Schmeichel, whose future is uncertain as he heads into the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Sanchez has impressed at Brighton and could be a useful signing for Leicester, though it remains to be seen if they’ll be ready to break their transfer record for him.

The Foxes’ current record fee paid is a figure in the region of £40m for Youri Tielemans, as per the Guardian‘s report at the time.

Kasper Schmeichel’s future is in doubt
More Stories / Latest News
Jurgen Klopp gives potential transfer hint with decision during Southampton win
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal wanted big-name striker in January but now have another priority
Chelsea lining up transfer swoop for experienced free agent to replace departing stars

Schmeichel has been a hugely important player for Brendan Rodgers’ side, and it could take big money to replace his quality and influence.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but one imagines many Leicester fans will want to see Schmeichel stay for a bit longer.

Still, the Telegraph suggest the Denmark international is keen to play abroad before he retires.

More Stories Brendan Rodgers Kasper Schmeichel Robert Sanchez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.