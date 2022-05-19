Leicester City are reportedly interested in a new goalkeeper this summer, with the club considering a possible move for Brighton shot stopper Robert Sanchez, though he would cost £50million.

This is according to a report from the Telegraph, who state that Sanchez is being eyed as a replacement for Kasper Schmeichel, whose future is uncertain as he heads into the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Sanchez has impressed at Brighton and could be a useful signing for Leicester, though it remains to be seen if they’ll be ready to break their transfer record for him.

The Foxes’ current record fee paid is a figure in the region of £40m for Youri Tielemans, as per the Guardian‘s report at the time.

Schmeichel has been a hugely important player for Brendan Rodgers’ side, and it could take big money to replace his quality and influence.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but one imagines many Leicester fans will want to see Schmeichel stay for a bit longer.

Still, the Telegraph suggest the Denmark international is keen to play abroad before he retires.