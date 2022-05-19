Chelsea lining up transfer swoop for experienced free agent to replace departing stars

Chelsea are reportedly targeting a summer transfer window swoop for AC Milan defender and captain Alessio Romagnoli.

The Italy international is coming towards the end of his contract with Milan, and Chelsea are among a number of top clubs interested in snapping him up, according to Mundo Deportivo, as translated by the Metro.

The Blues urgently need to strengthen their defence this summer, and Romagnoli looks like he could be ideal to help the club cope with the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Both of those players are about to be out of contract at Stamford Bridge, so signing another free agent to fill the void looks like smart business if Chelsea can pull it off.

Romagnoli has great experience after a long career in Serie A, and it would be interesting to see how he got on in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old could be about to lead Milan to the title as he comes towards the end of his career with the club, which would certainly be a good way for him to bow out.

Chelsea have also been linked with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde by The Athletic and others.