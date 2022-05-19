Man United one of the first clubs approached over transfer of star who’s been cleared to leave

Manchester United have reportedly been approached over the potential transfer of FC Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest.

The USA international hasn’t quite been at his best in his time at the Nou Camp, and he’s now been told he can move on this summer, with Man Utd one of the first clubs contacted about a possible deal, according to 90min.

The Red Devils would do well to bring in a more attack-minded option at right-back after the struggles of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Dest seems like he could be a good fit.

Dest shone at previous club Ajax, so incoming United manager Erik ten Hag will know him well and could perhaps help the 21-year-old get back to his best.

In his recent CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed that Ten Hag could have a decision to make over Wan-Bissaka’s future.

Speaking to CaughtOffside this week, former United player Luke Chadwick admitted he could see Wan-Bissaka moving on.

“Wan-Bissaka, I honestly think he’s one of the best one-v-one defenders in the Premier League when he’s on his game, but he’s maybe not got that ability going forward, certainly compared to the top clubs. You look at what Liverpool and Man City’s full-backs, what they offer going forward, maybe it is time for Wan-Bissaka to move on,” Chadwick said.

Sergino Dest Man Utd transfer to replace Wan-Bissaka?

90min suggest MUFC could loan out Wan-Bissaka this summer, and Dest could be just the upgrade the club needs if that happens.

However, this deal might not be entirely straightforward, with Chelsea also recently linked with the American youngster by Sport.

The Blues may well be a more tempting destination as well, with United missing out on Champions League qualification this season.