Ex-Liverpool star fears key player could leave, discusses surprise transfer as potential replacement

Liverpool star Sadio Mane may well feel it’s time to move on after a great career at Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed Bayern Munich’s interest in Mane in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, and we’ve also spoken to former Reds midfielder Michael Thomas about the saga.

Liverpool fans won’t want to see Mane go, but Thomas admits he couldn’t hold it against the Senegal international if he were to seek a new challenge after contributing so much to the club’s success.

“Mane’s been a massive player for the club – this year especially!” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “I would love to keep Sadio but he may feel like he wants a new challenge and after the service he’s given, who is to say no?

“Hopefully he remains at the club but if not the the club must recruit another quality player to fill the void.”

Sterling Liverpool transfer return to replace Mane?

When asked about a possible candidate to replace Mane, Thomas admitted he wouldn’t say no to a return to LFC for Raheem Sterling, whose Manchester City future is not entirely certain.

“Would he come back? Sterling is a proven player on the club and international stage so of course you could see him at the club,” Thomas said.

“I am not sure all the fans would see it the same way, though, and I am pretty sure he would demand more game time along with a hefty wage. That ship I think has probably sailed.”