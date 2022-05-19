Why Erik ten Hag is keen to watch Manchester United’s final game live

Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to take a look at Manchester United’s players in a live game to help him assess his squad before taking over at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Dutch tactician will be at Selhurst Park this weekend to watch Man Utd’s final fixture of the campaign away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Ten Hag is said to be keen to watch the Red Devils in the flesh so he can identify what areas of his squad need working on this summer, according to the Mirror.

The report adds that the 52-year-old, who is leaving Ajax to take over at United, will speak to the club’s players after the game, but not beforehand.

Melissa Reddy adds in the tweet below that he will not have any involvement in team selection or tactics…

Now confirmed that Erik ten Hag will be in attendance for Manchester United's game at Crystal Palace. He has no influence or involvement in pre-match preparations. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) May 19, 2022

United have endured a miserable season, but fans can surely be excited about Ten Hag’s imminent arrival.

It will surely be a long-term project fixing this team, but Ten Hag seems better-placed than many of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson managerial appointments to get the club back to where they want to be.