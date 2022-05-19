Thomas Frank says Brentford have good chance of keeping Eriksen despite links to Premier League clubs

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has stated that Brentford have a good chance of keeping Christian Eriksen beyond this season as the midfielder’s contract with the London club expires this summer.

The Brentford boss was taking part in his press conference before the weekend’s game with Leeds United and as of now, it will be Eriksen’s last game for the Bees.

Speaking on the Danish international’s future, Frank said: “I’d love to say 100% [that he’ll stay at Brentford], I’m convinced there is a good chance that he can wear a Brentford shirt [next season].”

“If he signs with us everyone is going to be happy and the fans will build a statue of him outside the stadium”, stated the 48-year-old about what his fellow countryman can expect if he stays.

Brentford helped Eriksen get back into football following his cardiac arrest at last summer’s EURO 2020 and the Dane has been an excellent addition to the Bees squad since his arrival in January. That has coincided with the London club producing excellent results and as a result, everyone is desperate for the former Spurs man to stay.

The 30-year-old only signed a short-term deal because nobody knew what to expect after such a life-changing ordeal and that contract expires at the end of the season.

Due to his good form, his former club, Tottenham, have been linked with a move for their former star by many outlets. Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed in one of his CaughtOffside columns that the North London club and Leicester are keeping tabs on him, plus one other secret club.

Eriksen now has to decide whether he wants to reward Brentford for bringing him back to football or take a step up and join his former club Spurs, which realistically are the only two options.