Spurs forward handed nine-month ban over doping violation

Tottenham Women have been dealt the blow of losing Chioma Ubogagu for nine months as she’s been handed with a ban due to a doping violation.

The 29-year-old is understood to have accidentally taken a banned substance, which the FA accept.

However, she is still set to sit out the next nine months as a punishment.

The player herself has also issued a statement, apologising for the incident.

She said: “I am so sorry to my teammates and staff that I can’t be out on the pitch. The Club has been fully supportive throughout this entire process, and I am so appreciative of all their help. My faith, family, and close friends have helped me immensely in this difficult time. I am eager to be back soon now that this has been resolved.