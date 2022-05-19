Marcos Alonso volleyed home after an excellent assist from Reece James.

James floated one into the box on a plate for Alonso, who volleyed it past Kasper Schmeichel. James Maddison took the lead for Leicester before Alonso levelled the scoring just before half-time.

The goalkeeper may feel he could have done better, but the assist from James was sensational.

Pictures below from Optus Sport and Bein Sports.

The assist from Reece James. The volley from Alonso ?? pic.twitter.com/0zr0oCiAey — Stop That CFC (@StopThatCFC) May 19, 2022

Marcos Alonso… my word ? A delightful ball by Reece James and the Spaniard smashes it home. Watch LIVE | https://t.co/Aad69u4gGB#PL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/i0W859HuKr — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) May 19, 2022

Both sets of teams have little to play for, with Chelsea already qualifying for the Champions League and Leicester sitting in mid-table.