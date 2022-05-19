Video: Alonso volleys home following sensational Reece James assist

Marcos Alonso volleyed home after an excellent assist from Reece James.

James floated one into the box on a plate for Alonso, who volleyed it past Kasper Schmeichel. James Maddison took the lead for Leicester before Alonso levelled the scoring just before half-time.

The goalkeeper may feel he could have done better, but the assist from James was sensational.

Pictures below from Optus Sport and Bein Sports.

Both sets of teams have little to play for, with Chelsea already qualifying for the Champions League and Leicester sitting in mid-table.

