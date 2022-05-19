Video: Calvert-Lewin completes sensational Everton comeback to ensure Premier League survival

Dominic Calvert-Lewin powered a header home to complete the comeback for Everton and secure their Premier League status for next season.

Everton conceded two early goals and went into half-time 2-0 down. A win ensured Everton’s survival, so the Goodison Park faithful were filled with nerves.

Richarlison and Michael Keane brought Everton back to 2-0, but it was Calvert-Lewin who ensured Everton’s survival, with a bullet header from a Demarai Gray free-kick.

Pictures below from NBC Sports, BEIN Sports, and DAZN Canada.

After a torrid season, at least the Everton fans have something to smile about now.

