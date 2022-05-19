Video: Everton in big trouble as Ayew double’s Crystal Palace’s lead

Crystal Palace FC Everton FC
Jordan Ayew doubled Crystal Palace’s lead after The Eagles pounced on an error from Seamus Coleman for Everton.

Jean Philippe Mateta opened the scoring for Palace, and it wasn’t long before Ayew made it worse for Frank Lampard’s Everton side.

The goal wasn’t pretty, which sums up Everton’s seasons, as the ball somehow rolled past the line.

Pictures below from BEIN Sports, SSport and Now Player.

Everton would have secured their place in the Premier League next season with a win against Crystal Palace, but they certainly didn’t start the game like there was so much depending on it.

