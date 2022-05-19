Video: Maddison drills one in from distance to open the scoring against Chelsea

James Maddison picked up the ball just outside the area and drilled one into the Chelsea goal.

The England international has been in fine form in recent weeks, and his latest goal against Chelsea optimises that.

Chelsea have been suffering from inconsistency since the sanctions placed against them by the UK Government, and they will be wanting the season to be over.

Pictures below from SSport and DAZN Canada.

TAKE A BOW JAMES MADDISON ? pic.twitter.com/Gzp5crh557 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 19, 2022

Maddison will be hoping he can continue this form, in order to receive an England call up in the winter, ready for the World Cup.