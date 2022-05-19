Video: Michael Keane gifts Everton a lifeline with a left-footed strike

Crystal Palace FC Everton FC
Posted by

Michael Keane pulled one back for Everton with a striker-like finish, pouncing in the Crystal Palace box.

Two centre-backs combined, as Mason Holgate nodded a free-kick into the path of Keane, who swung a left foot at it and beyond the Crystal Palace goalkeeper.

After Crystal Palace went into half-time with a two-goal lead, Everton had it all to do in the second half, but the goal from Keane sparked them into life.

Pictures below from Live USA and DAZN Canada.

Everton would secure their Premier League status if they win, so it could go down as one of the biggest games in their recent history.

