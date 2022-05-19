Everton defeated Crystal Palace to ensure their Premier League survival, and a pitch invasion swiftly followed.

Patrick Vieira was approached by an Everton fan following the final whistle. Although the fan in question has no right to approach the Crystal Palace manager, his reaction was also unacceptable, as seen in the video below.

Patrick Vieira kicking an Everton fan to the ground ??? pic.twitter.com/p6fVvYnzTd — Breezy (@UtdBreezy) May 19, 2022

The Everton fans were understandably emotional after staying in the Premier League, but we don’t want to see these sort of scenes following one of the most exciting games of the season.