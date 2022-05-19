Video: Richarlison scores crucial equaliser for Everton

Crystal Palace FC Everton FC
Posted by

Richarlison pounced in the box to guide the ball into the far corner and score a crucial equaliser for Everton.

The Brazilian somehow managed to guide the ball into the corner, after a lucky deflection helped it past Jack Butland. The Everton fans won’t care though, and the Goodison Park faithful erupted into a cloud of blue smoke.

Pictures below from Bein Sports and Live USA.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Michael Keane gifts Everton a lifeline with a left-footed strike
Video: Alonso volleys home following sensational Reece James assist
Video: Everton in big trouble as Ayew double’s Crystal Palace’s lead

You will struggle to find better celebrations all season, after Everton equalised with what could be a crucial goal come the end of the season.

More Stories Richarlison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.