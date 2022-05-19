Video: Richarlison scores crucial equaliser for Everton

Richarlison pounced in the box to guide the ball into the far corner and score a crucial equaliser for Everton.

The Brazilian somehow managed to guide the ball into the corner, after a lucky deflection helped it past Jack Butland. The Everton fans won’t care though, and the Goodison Park faithful erupted into a cloud of blue smoke.

Pictures below from Bein Sports and Live USA.

??? | RICHARLISON EQUALISES FOR EVERTON WITH A MASSIVE GOAL FOR THE BLUES! pic.twitter.com/6gbSMRPjxX — EvertonHub (@evertonhub_) May 19, 2022

You will struggle to find better celebrations all season, after Everton equalised with what could be a crucial goal come the end of the season.