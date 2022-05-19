Two players were key to Tottenham overtaking Arsenal in top four race, says ex-Premier League ace

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have ultimately made the difference for Tottenham in the race for the top four this season.

That’s the view of former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick, who told CaughtOffside that the quality and experience of Spurs’ front-men has given them the edge over a youthful and inconsistent Arsenal side.

It’s not all wrapped up just yet, but Antonio Conte’s side are the heavy favourites to end the season in fourth, as they take on an already-relegated Norwich City on the final day of the season this weekend.

Arsenal need to beat Everton and hope that Spurs slip up, but it’s a big ask for them as they seem to have collapsed at the worst time possible with two bad results in their last two league fixtures.

“If you go back just ten days or so, everyone was sort of raving about Arsenal and the job Arteta was doing. Now after the games against Newcastle and Spurs and suddenly it’s out of their hands,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“They’ve got some fantastic young players, but at the start of the season when you looked at Arsenal, similarly to Man United, Tottenham and West Ham in that race for the top four, you could foresee there would be slip-ups. None of them really looked consistent, but Spurs have put themselves in that position now and I fully expect them to keep that fourth place.

“The experience in their team, the goals they’ve got up front, they’re quite far ahead of Arsenal in terms of goal difference, and that’s the beauty of having proven players like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in attack – they’ve guaranteed that volume of goals that Arsenal just haven’t had.

“I think the vultures are circling for Arteta now, though it’s probably been his most consistent spell. Two bad results mean it looks like it’s going to end on a sour note for them, but I think he’s a really talented young manager. He needs to add to the squad, but that’s going to be challenging.

“If they’d got that top four spot you could see them really challenging for top players, because it is an attractive club, with what Arteta’s building. I’m sure Arsenal will stick with him, but next season is the one really – he needs to break into that top four. It’s been so long since Arsenal have been there now, so he really needs to start turning the screw. I think he’s done a good job, but not quite enough to make the Champions League.”

Chadwick also discussed the Premier League title race, which is also set to go down to the final day of the season.

Manchester City are currently one point ahead and play Aston Villa at home, while Liverpool take on Wolves at home.

An unlikely City slip-up could give LFC the chance to become champions with a win, but Chadwick expects Pep Guardiola’s side to hold on, even if there could still be one or two twists and turns on the final day.

“I certainly can’t rule out a late twist. It’s been such a great season, a very exciting title race that’s going down to the last day,” Chadwick said. “I expect City to get the result they need, but Liverpool have done well to keep themselves in it, and they’ll feel they can still win the quadruple, which would be an incredible achievement.

“I think we’ll see a few more twists and turns on the day, it’s going to be nail-biting stuff. A few years ago we had something similar when City were a goal down to Brighton but then they turned it around and won it on the final day.

“I think both teams will win their last game, so City will just nick it in what has been a hugely exciting last few weeks of the season. They’ll feel they could’ve run away with it, but with the ability they’ve got I’m sure they’ll get the result they need this weekend.”