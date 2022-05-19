PSG favourites for Zinedine Zidane but another club have made contact

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly the favourites to hire former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, but he could also have two other options.

According to Todo Fichajes, Zidane is in a strong position to replace Mauricio Pochettino, whose PSG future is in doubt, but Juventus have also been in touch about hiring him.

Massimiliano Allegri hasn’t had the best second spell at Juve, and it seems they could try again for Zidane, according to Todo Fichajes.

However, the report also suggests the 49-year-old could also be tempted to take over the French national team in the near future.

Zidane did great work at Real Madrid, winning three Champions League finals in a row, and he could be ideal to help PSG make more progress in that competition.

Pochettino hasn’t been entirely convincing at PSG, despite winning the Ligue 1 title this season, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them make a change.

Juventus are also suffering a bit of a decline, and Zidane could be an upgrade on Allegri.