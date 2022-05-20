Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is being heavily linked with a move from the Toffees to Newcastle United this summer and the player’s agent was spotted at St James’ Park as he watched Eddie Howe’s side lose 1-0 to title-chasing Liverpool.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who state that sources are talking of around £60million plus player sales being available this summer for Howe to spend – with a striker the priority.

Calvert-Lewin is one of the main targets for Newcastle and the Telegraph recently claimed that the Magpies will make a bid for the 25-year-old, who is unsettled at Goodison Park and a deal could be worth around £60million according to reports.

This would take up a large chunk of the reported budget for the summer and therefore, Newcastle could look at other options and assess the situation first.

Being just 25-years-old, the Everton man would be a great choice for the Magpies and could lead the line for Howe’s side for years. The Englishman is a proven Premier League goalscorer and showed it once again during last night’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace. The only concern is his injury record, which is noticeably over the last year and a half.

This is a situation to watch as Newcastle start to make their move up the Premier League table.