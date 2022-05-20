Chelsea and Liverpool look set to battle it out for for Serie A star

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Chelsea and Liverpool are set to battle it out for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt joined Juventus from Ajax and has since won a league title, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup in the short time spent in Italy. De Ligt received many plaudits during his time at Ajax for his ability to play out from the back as a defender, a trait many modern managers look for in today’s game.

According to Calcio Mercato, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing De Ligt, as they look to bolster their defence for next season.

A move to Liverpool may see De Ligt receiving a significant drop in his game time, due to the form of Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joel Matip. However, a move to Chelsea is a different story, with Thomas Tuchel set to lose multiple defenders in the upcoming transfer window.

Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger are all out of contract in the summer, so Chelsea are going to need defensive reinforcements. De Ligt will suit Tuchel’s possession style, and has shown previously he is comfortable playing in a back three, particularly with his country.

