Chelsea join Manchester United in the race for Serie A star

Chelsea and Manchester United are in the race for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea could be looking to bolster their defence this summer. Chelsea are set to lose multiple defenders due to their contracts expiring, and Manchester United have struggled defensively this season.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Inter Milan are looking to offer Skriniar a new deal, but Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester United are interested in the defender.

Skriniar is comfortable playing in a back three, so the interest from both Tottenham and Chelsea is understandable. Antonio Conte also worked with Skriniar during his time at Inter.

Manchester United or Chelsea?

Thomas Tuchel is likely to be in the market for more than one defender this summer. Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Antonio Rudiger all look set to leave the club in June due to their contracts expiring, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see three or four defenders being brought in.

In terms of senior centre-backs, Tuchel will be left with Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr, and Thiago Silva. Chalobah and Sarr could be bright young talents, but there’s no doubt Tuchel will be wanting an upgrade to try and rival Manchester City and Liverpool for the title.

Erik ten Hag rarely plays a back three system, which Skriniar is used to, but the Slovakian defender has played in a back four during his international career, so bringing in the 27-year-old to rival Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire could be a shrewd signing.