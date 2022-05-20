€80million striker rejects Man United and Newcastle with PSG new favorites

In-demand Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has reportedly rejected an approach from Manchester United and Newcastle over a summer transfer.

The 22-year-old is expected to leave Portugal this summer after an incredible season but has now dealt a blow to both Premier League clubs, who were very interested in the Uruguayan and the only teams, as of now, to have made an approach for the Benfica man reports RMC Sport.

Man United have already made a £68million (€80m) approach for Nunez, along with Newcastle. However, the reason for the 22-year-old rejecting both clubs is said to be his desire to continue playing in the Champions League – the competition in which he has impressed so much this campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain retains an interest in Nunez states RMC, as the French club prepares for the imminent departure of their superstar Kylian Mbappe.

According to Todofichajes, PSG have already intensified negotiations with Benfica in order to sign the striker ahead of the summer window. The two parties are closer than ever states the report and the arrival of the Uruguayan could be rushed in the next few days.

The Darwin Nunez saga will be a very interesting one this summer as many clubs that are not yet fully in the race could easily join. PSG are waiting on Mbappe, Bayern Munich are waiting on Robert Lewandowski and even an outsider club, such as Chelsea, could enter the race as they haven’t decided what to do with Romelu Lukaku yet – although the Belgian is expected to stay.

At present, it looks like PSG could be the 22-year-olds next destination but this race is not over yet.