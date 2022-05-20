Newcastle United will open talks with Eddie Howe over a new contract this summer as a reward for rescuing their Premier League season.

Howe joined the Magpies in November taking over from Steve Bruce on a contract until 2024, reported Sky Sports, and upon his arrival found the Toon sat in the relegation zone.

The 44-year-old has done a remarkable job in turning Newcastle’s season around and currently has his side comfortable in 12th position and if results go their way on Sunday, could even finish in the top half of the league.

This job resulted in the Englishman being shortlisted for Manager of the Year in the Premier League and according to the Daily Mail, the club’s Saudi-backed owners are delighted with the job Howe has done in taking the team from 19th to the safety of mid-table.

The same outlet states that Howe has forged a good relationship with co-owners Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, and they will be conscious of other clubs admiring his work.

Therefore, negotiations are set to commence over the summer and the hope is that the 44-year-old will have agreed a new contact by the time next season kicks off in early August.

If the league started at the halfway mark of 20 games this season, Newcastle would be sat in third and only ten points behind leaders Liverpool. The club has a tremendous amount of money to spend after the new takeover and the project is an exciting one for any manager and player. Therefore, one should expect Howe to sign the new deal as there is nowhere better for him than the Toon at present.