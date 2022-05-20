Everton’s Richarlison sends angry tweet to Liverpool legend at 1:37am

Everton forward Richarlison sent Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher an angry tweet after a dramatic night at Goodison Park in which the Toffees stayed in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard’s side found themselves 2-0 down at halftime but produced a remarkable turnaround in the second half, which was capped off with a Dominic Calvert-Lewin header in the 85th minute to make it 3-2.

It has been a terrible season for Everton and one many of their fans don’t want to live through again anytime soon, but the emotion of last night was there for everyone to see and they were still present in the Richarlison household at 1:37 in the morning.

At that time, the Brazilain decided to tweet former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, saying: “Wash your mouth before you talk about me and Everton and I don’t respect you.”

@Carra23 wash your mouth before you talk about me and everton and I don't respect you ? — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) May 20, 2022

The reason for the tweet remains unknown but it is likely a response to a number of incidents, such as Carragher’s poor commentary during last month’s Merseyside derby at Anfield, which Liverpool won 2-0.

During the broadcast, the Sky Sports pundit said on commentary after Richarlison went down injured, via the Liverpool Echo: “Honestly, get up, every week I watch him play like that! Get up, carry on.”

“He’s been down three times already, [there’s] nothing wrong with him.”

The replay showed that Richarlison clearly rolled his ankle and was in some pain after the incident and yet Carragher never offered an apology for his comments on air.

This has clearly stayed with Richarlison, who was eager to let the Sky pundit know his thoughts after Everton completed their Premier League survival mission.