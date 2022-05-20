Manchester United are set for one of their biggest transfer windows in the club’s rich history.

The hugely important summer window is likely to see a major overhaul take place, under the guidance of soon-to-be permanent boss Erik ten Hag.

One player who is facing an uncertain future is left-back Brandon Williams.

Manchester United’s Williams spent the current season on loan at Norwich City, where he was given the tough task of attempting to help the club survive in the Premier League. Unfortunately, Dean Smith’s men couldn’t beat the drop, but Williams himself was outstanding throughout the season.

However, a source close to the club has told CaughtOffside that the Red Devils are prepared to listen to offers for Williams this summer, due to being unable to guarantee him playing time ahead of next season.

Manchester United expects the defender to have a host of interested parties in the summer.

Williams has had spells of regular playing time at Manchester United in the past and played six times during their run to the Europa League final in the 2020/2021 season.