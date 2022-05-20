Fan footage has emerged of the incident which saw Patrick Vieira kick an Everton fan.

Vieira’s Crystal Palace blew a two-goal lead at Goodison Park on Thursday night, losing 3-2.

For Palace, the result itself was no real disaster, with a mid-table finish inevitable, but for Everton, the comeback was much more significant.

The Toffees secured Premier League safety with a game to spare with the result, and the fans exploded with relief at the full-time whistle.

Fans took to the pitch to celebrate dodging the drop, and most celebrated the occasion in good faith.

But there was a minority of fans who decided to hassle the opposition, as has been a theme this week, with Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp being attacked earlier in the week,

One Everton fan decided to put his middle finger up right in the face of Palace boss Vieira, following the Frenchman as he headed off the pitch, keeping his hand in his face.

On the video taken by the ‘fan’, you can hear him hurling insults at Vieira, who snapped as a result.

The Palace boss kicked the fan to the floor and the incident has gone viral.

Here is the on-field footage, which does feature some choice language.

