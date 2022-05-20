(Watch) Fan video emerges of Patrick Vieira kicking Everton fan

Crystal Palace FC Everton FC
Posted by

Fan footage has emerged of the incident which saw Patrick Vieira kick an Everton fan.

Vieira’s Crystal Palace blew a two-goal lead at Goodison Park on Thursday night, losing 3-2.

For Palace, the result itself was no real disaster, with a mid-table finish inevitable, but for Everton, the comeback was much more significant.

The Toffees secured Premier League safety with a game to spare with the result, and the fans exploded with relief at the full-time whistle.

More Stories / Latest News
Inter Milan set to beat several big Premier League clubs to Juventus star
Sky Sports pundit tips Jack Grealish for nervy final day with Man City
Everton’s Richarlison sends angry tweet to Liverpool legend at 1:37am

Fans took to the pitch to celebrate dodging the drop, and most celebrated the occasion in good faith.

But there was a minority of fans who decided to hassle the opposition, as has been a theme this week, with Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp being attacked earlier in the week,

One Everton fan decided to put his middle finger up right in the face of Palace boss Vieira, following the Frenchman as he headed off the pitch, keeping his hand in his face.

MORE: Lampard responds to Vieira kicking Everton fan

On the video taken by the ‘fan’, you can hear him hurling insults at Vieira, who snapped as a result.

The Palace boss kicked the fan to the floor and the incident has gone viral.

Here is the on-field footage, which does feature some choice language.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More Stories Crystal Palace Everton Patrick Vieira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.