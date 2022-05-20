Everton boss Frank Lampard has sympathy for Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira after a clash with a fan.

Palace gave up a two-goal lead to lose at Goodison Park on Thursday night, with Everton coming back to win 3-2 to secure Premier League safety.

After the game, Everton fans rushed the pitch to celebrate, and not for the first time in football this week, some fans were more concentrated in aggravating the opposition that celebrating with their team.

One fan decided to get up into the face of Palace boss Vieira as the former Arsenal midfielder tried to leave the pitch.

And a video has captured Vieira losing his cool, kicking out at the supporter.

Some sort of punishment is now likely for Vieira, but Everton boss Lampard has sympathy over the situation, admitting it is ‘not easy’ when the pitch invasion takes hold.

“There were none (issues with players),” said Lampard, as per Liverpool World.

“I feel for Patrick because I didn’t get him at the end because of how it all erupted for us.

“I would have said: ‘Come in with us’ (into the Everton dressing-room area rather than the Crystal Palace area on the other side of the pitch).

“They might not have wanted that but I’d have said: ‘Come in with us’. I know how managers feel and I get that.

“And, of course, he’s running across the pitch of 80 yards of our fans coming on. It’s not easy.

“There’s nothing from me. Not any issues. it was pure elation of fans who want to stay in the Premier League that come on the pitch.

“I can’t complain when I’m on the directors’ box in front of them. It was a special moment for the football club.

“If done in the right way, let them stay on the pitch for a bit. As long as everyone is behaving and we don’t see scenes like the other night, everyone is behaving, happy and go home. That’s what football is all about.

“What are we going to do, handcuff them to the seats when we go 2-0 down and win 3-2 and stay in the league? As long as they beave, no problem.”

The win means Everton are safe and dry in the Premier League with a game to spare, while Palace are still set for a comfortable, mid-table finish.