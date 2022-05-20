Frank Lampard to use Chelsea connections to sign midfielder for Everton

Frank Lampard is set to use his Chelsea connections to attempt to sign Conor Gallagher this summer.

Gallagher has spent the season on loan at Crystal Palace, and the English midfielder took the league by storm in the early stages of this campaign. The 22-year-old has faded out towards the end of the season, but that hasn’t deterred Lampard, who could look to bring him to Goodison Park.

According to talkSPORT, Lampard believes he can use his Chelsea connections to persuade Gallagher to join him at Everton. After The Toffees successfully stayed in the Premier League on Thursday night, attention has now turned to improving the squad for next season.

Fabian Delph is out of contract in the summer, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure aren’t getting any younger, and the rest of Everton’s midfield have struggled to perform this season. With Lampard looking to implement a high energy play style, Gallagher could be the perfect fit to play in midfield.

With Everton’s financial struggles, a loan move for Gallagher could be ideal, allowing them to spend money in other priority areas. After a torrid season, there’s no doubt Everton need reinforcements, but the club are going to have to spend their money wisely this summer.