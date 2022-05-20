‘Horrible’ – McAvennie gutted at rumoured West Ham exit

Pundit Frank McAvennie has claimed he is gutted that Andriy Yarmolenko will be leaving West Ham at the end of the season.

Yarmolenko is out of contract this summer, and due to a lack of game time, it seems the decision to leave the club has been made.

However, despite his lack of minutes on the pitch, McAvennie is still disappointed to see him leave the club.

“I don’t know where the boy is going to go, it’s just a shame. There’s not much you can say about him. He’s been a good servant and he’s never got a chance to fight. This year was his chance to go and fight for a contract, and it must be horrible when you think what’s happening to your friends and family back home. It must be horrible situation the boy’s in,” said McAvennie, speaking to West Ham Zone.

It’s a real shame what’s going on in Yarmolenko’s home country, and I’m sure every fan in the Premier League will be wishing the Ukrainian success wherever he goes next.