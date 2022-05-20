Inter Milan set to beat several big Premier League clubs to Juventus star

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala has decided to continue in Serie A and join Inter Milan next season which should be announced in the coming days.

This is according to Todofichajes, who states that the Nerazzurri have been working on a deal for the 28-year-old since last winter. The Argentine’s contract expires at the end of the season with Juventus and after failing to agree a new deal with the Serie A giants, the forward will search for a new challenge elsewhere.

There was interest from England and Spain in the player and after spending 10 years in Italy with Palermo and Juventus, many thought this could be the time Dybala decides to play in another European country.

The Juventus forward showed just how much his current club means to him on Monday, when he was in floods of tears after his final home match so it is a little surprising to see him join their biggest rivals.

Dybala was linked with many clubs in the Premier League ahead of the summer transfer window and the player’s agent held talks with Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal according to transfer journalist, Ekrem Konur.

The competition to the English sides came from Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, and it seems that Inter has now won the race.

According to Todofichajes, the Argentine received a last-minute offer from Arsenal but since their presence in the Champions League looks highly unlikely next season, the 28-year-old decided to join Inter.

The same outlet states that Dybala will sign a contract for four seasons at a rate of €6million per year with Inter Milan, a deal that is set to be made official very soon.