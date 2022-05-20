Jack Grealish has praised Blackpool starlet Jake Daniels over his decision to come out as gay.

Daniels became the first professional footballer in more than 30 years to make his sexuality public.

It is a brave decision from the 17-year-old, especially given the difficulties suffered by the late Justin Fashanu, who later committed suicide.

We like to think society has improved significantly since then, but until now, no other professional player in the English game has felt safe enough to come out.

Statistically, it’s almost certain there are gay players, but most will feel safer, in the literal and career senses, to keep their sexuality.

That is not how it should be, however, and Daniels has taken the brave decision to lead the way, and without having the safety net of being a first-team regular.

It’s hoped others can now feel safe enough to follow suit, and in the meantime, Manchester City star Jack Grealish has praised Daniels for his courage.

“There’s a lot of courage, and to be honest with you, I don’t think there is anyone who disagrees with that,” the midfielder told Sky Sports.

“it’s absolutely brilliant, and it’s a massive step forward.

“I saw before that there was a guy in Australia, in the A League, and i hope that pushed Jake Daniels to think ‘do you know what? I can as well’.

“And fingers crossed for everyone, because I believe it can be a big step forward because football is for absolutely everyone.”