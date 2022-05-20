Liverpool could get at least two of their key men back for this weekend’s key clash with wolves.

The Reds are preparing to finish their Premier League season, in with a chance of winning the title.

Jurgen Klopp’s men need Manchester City to lose to Aston Villa on the final day, while they will also need to win themselves.

At this point, the title looks a long shot, but all the Reds can do is take care of their own business.

And to do that, they may need some of their injured stars back, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho all missing the last two.

Fabinho hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday, but it seems more likely he will return for the Champions League final next week.

Meanwhile, Klopp has already given positive updates on the other two.

“They are both okay, so the target for both would be they could be involved again at the weekend,” he said to Sky Sports earlier this week.

Liverpool could be without Joe Gomez, however, with the centre-back limping off against Southampton during the week.