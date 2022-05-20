Lyon targeting Manchester United star to bolster their defence

Manchester United are set for a clearout at the club, as they look to reset after a disappointing season in the Premier League.

One of the casualties looks set to be Eric Bailly, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United will be willing to sell the Ivorian defender, as seen in the tweet below.

The news of Bailly being available seems to have triggered the interest of Lyon, and according to But! Football Club, the French club could make a move for him this summer.

It hasn’t worked out for Bailly at Manchester United in recent years.

Bailly has struggled for game time this season, especially with the arrival of Raphael Varane. Even before the French international signing, Bailly still had to battle with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof for a place in the starting eleven, so it was always going to be difficult to cement a place in the team.

Erik ten Hag will be looking to bring in his own targets this summer, so many Manchester United players could be sent out the door. After a terrible season, winning no trophies and failing to qualify for the Champions League, few players can complain if they’re told they aren’t wanted at Old Trafford.

