Patrick Vieira facing ban for kicking Everton fan during pitch invasion

Patrick Vieira could face a three-game ban for kicking an Everton player following their pitch invasion on Thursday night. 

Everton defeated Crystal Palace 3-2, ensuring their Premier League survival, and inevitably, fans flocked to the pitch to celebrate with the Everton players.

Unfortunately, one Everton fan decided to approach Vieira, mocking him and filming himself doing so. The Palace manager reacted aggressively, kicking the fan to the ground.

The FA have now launched an investigation into the incident, as reported by The Sun, and Vieira could face a ban of up to three matches for violent conduct.

They do however expect Vieira to receive a warning rather than a suspension, so the French manager will have to keep his cool next time an incident like this occurs.

