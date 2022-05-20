Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson is backing Liverpool to do their bit on the final day of the Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have taken the title race to the final day, remaining within a point of leaders Manchester City.

But City’s scoring habits of late have left Liverpool needing to win while hoping their title rivals lose on the final day.

City face Aston Villa on the final day, while Liverpool take on Wolves at home.

While the title is unlikely, Liverpool have to do their bit first to even make it a possibility.

And that can be the danger in these games, to worry about what’s happening elsewhere only or teams to fail to take care of their own business.

But pundit Merson doesn’t see any danger of Liverpool failing to win on the final day.

Merson said to Sportskeeda: “You don’t come this far in a Premier League title race only to falter at the final hurdle, so I think Liverpool will win this one comfortably.

“I was shocked with the number of changes they made against Southampton, but the players Jurgen Klopp put out gave it everything they had to get all three points.”

“Liverpool should be able to win this one even without the services of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who were both withdrawn prematurely in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

“Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate were outstanding against Southampton and in attack, they are spoilt for choice with Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino all available for selection.”

Liverpool should get Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah back for this one, but it’s unclear whether Klopp will risk the duo from the start.

The Reds play Real Madrid in the Champions League final a week on Saturday.