The Premier League has been awash with refereeing controversies again this season, with Liverpool at the heart of the most recent.

As VAR continues to operate across the highest level of English football, there is never a week where we don’t have a controversial incident.

And the most recent saw Jurgen Klopp criticise Martin Atkinson for his decision not to give a foul in the lead up to Southampton’s goal during Liverpool’s 2-1 win.

Football just can’t make up its mind on many rules, such as handball, and the changes each year only seem to bring more controversy.

And another argument that never seems to go away is the claim that some referees have favourite teams.

Of course, more referees do have favourite teams, but they must declare them to the Premier League and EFL ahead of starting their professional careers.

The referees are then prevented from refereeing games involving their club, and also prevented from refereeing games that have consequences on that club, including circumstances like a relegation battle, title races and so on.

But of course, if we look hard enough, we can find statistics to back any theory.

And in that vein, Aceodds.com have researched which teams are most successful under each Premier League referee.

They found that Manchester City are the most successful team under Atkinson’s authority, winning 61% of games, while Watford haven’t won a single game with the referee.

Arsenal perform best under Mike Dean with a 61% win percentage, while Southampton have won just 14%.

Southampton perform best in Michael Oliver’s games, winning as many as 86%, while Watford have just a 9% win percentage.

You can see the full table below.