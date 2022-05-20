Prediction model: Liverpool have 19.5% chance of winning league whilst Arsenal’s chances of top four are 15.7%

OPTA have released a prediction model ahead of Sunday’s final round of Premier League meetings and it determines the percentage chance of each team finishing in their current position.

The title, top four, Europa League and relegation battles are all in play with one game to go and the model has laid out how the league will finish this season.

It states that Man City have an 80.5% chance of winning the league this season as they face Aston Villa at home on the final day, leaving Liverpool with just a 19.5% chance of keeping their quadruple hopes alive.

As for Tottenham, they play bottom of the table, Norwich, on the final day and their chances of getting into the top four are a high 84.3%, leaving Arsenal’s chances of a miracle at 15.7%.

West Ham have a chance to knock Man United out of the final Europa League spot with a win away to Brighton on Sunday and their chances of that and Man United losing stand at 21.5%.

Finally, the relegation battle lost another contender last night, as Everton guaranteed themselves safety from the drop but out of both Burnley and Leeds United, OPTA predicts it will be Leeds going down to the Championship with only a 15.8% chance of Jesse Marsch’s side staying up.

This is all just a bit of fun from the stats company as we allow know that football often defies the odds, but still, if your team is on the low side of battle it is still not nice to see it as a percentage.