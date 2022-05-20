Micah Richards believes there will be more pressure on Jack Grealish than anyone else on the final day of the Premier League season.

Manchester City know they only need to win to secure the Premier League title, currently one point and plenty of goals clear of Liverpool in second.

Pep Guardiola’s men face Aston Villa on the final day of the season, and it will be a chance for Grealish to play against his former side.

But that’s not what will bring the pressure on the final day, according to a City title winner of the past in Richards.

In a team full of serial winners, Grealish is one of the few who has not won a Premier League title before, and he will be desperate to do so on the final day.

That will bring pressure, according to Richards, who told the Evening Standard: “It’s difficult because these boys have already won the Premier League, Jack Grealish hasn’t so he may be a little more nervous than the others in the squad,

“But the night before we weren’t really that nervous because, no disrespect… but it was QPR. But then on the day it dawned on me that QPR needed to survive.

MORE: City reveal stunning new home kit in tribute to legend