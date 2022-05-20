Tottenham have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

According to the Daily Express, Isak is one of many strikers Arsenal are looking at this summer due to Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both being out of contract. The talented Swede has struggled to find the net this season, but with time on his side, the 22-year-old has a bright future.

Now, according to Football.London, Tottenham are looking to join the race to sign Isak. Although Harry Kane is undoubtedly their main man, Spurs have been without a backup striker this season. Bringing in a young forward to battle him for his shirt could push Kane on even further, and also allows for some squad rotation.

Kane struggled at the beginning of the season, possibly due to the number of games he’s had to play over the last few years. Tottenham could also qualify for the Champions League, so more additions will be needed to deal with the congested fixture list.

The report from Football.London also claims Spurs are looking at Victor Osimhen, Darwin Nunez, and Patrick Schick, so it’s clear to see Antonio Conte is looking for reinforcements in forward positions.