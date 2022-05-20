Tottenham and Arsenal look set to go head-to-head in the battle to sign Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus could be leaving the club this summer, with Manchester City bringing in striker Erling Haaland. The Brazilian is already a bit-part player, and the arrival of Haaland is only going to limit his game time even more.

According to Football.London, Tottenham are ready to rival Arsenal in attempting to secure the signature of the Manchester City striker.

Jesus has played down the middle and as a wide player during his time at Manchester City, but has failed to nail down a starting place week in week out. Not many players are successful at becoming undroppable under Pep Guardiola, who often prefers to rotate his starting eleven every single game.

Arsenal are in desperate need of attacking reinforcement.

A move to Tottenham seems less likely, with Harry Kane still at the club. There’s little chance of Jesus taking the shirt of Kane, who is racing towards becoming the top Premier League goalscorer ever.

Arsenal, however, will be desperate for a striker this summer. Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette look set to leave the club due to their contracts expiring. His versatility could be attractive to Mikel Arteta, who will be looking to increase his squad depth ahead of playing European football next season.