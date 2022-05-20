Tottenham expected to make new bid for defender after rejected offers

Middlesbrough FC Tottenham FC
Tottenham are said to be preparing a move for full-back Djed Spence.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for Spence in the past, with ESPN claiming the north London club had two bids rejected for him in January.

Spence has spent this season on loan to Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough, and should Forest go up. he could well stick around full-time.

Forest are in the play-off final, where they will face Huddersfield Town for a shot at returning to the top flight.

But according to football.london, if Forest don’t go up, Tottenham are likely to step in with a fresh offer.

90min report claims Spurs offered £3million short of Boro’s £15million valuation of Spence.

That’s something they can correct this summer, though it’s unclear whether that valuation has risen as a result of Spence’s achievements with Forest.

