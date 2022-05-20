Tottenham look set to rival Chelsea in the race to sign Ivan Perisic.

Perisic has spent a large percentage of his time as a winger, especially during the early years of his career, but has recently converted into more of a wing-back. The Croatian international is set to leave Inter Milan this summer, due to his contract expiring.

According to Sports Mediaset, Perisic had recently agreed a deal with Chelsea, but a fresh report from ESPN has claimed Tottenham are ready to rival Chelsea in their pursuit of the Inter Milan star, as seen in the tweet below.

Exclusive: #thfc are exploring a deal to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan on a free transfer. Juventus considered the front-runners but Spurs have made contact.https://t.co/wXg8CyzWYP — James Olley (@JamesOlley) May 20, 2022

With Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel both utilising a wing-back system, Perisic could be the ideal signing. Although usually used on the left-hand side, Perisic is right-footed, so his versatility could make him a useful squad addition for both sides.

Chelsea have suffered injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell this season, and none of Spurs’ full-backs have nailed down a starting spot. Perisic could add much-needed competition to both London sides, and his experience could be crucial in helping some of the younger players.