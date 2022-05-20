Tottenham set to rival Chelsea in the race for Serie A star

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham look set to rival Chelsea in the race to sign Ivan Perisic. 

Perisic has spent a large percentage of his time as a winger, especially during the early years of his career, but has recently converted into more of a wing-back. The Croatian international is set to leave Inter Milan this summer, due to his contract expiring.

According to Sports Mediaset, Perisic had recently agreed a deal with Chelsea, but a fresh report from ESPN has claimed Tottenham are ready to rival Chelsea in their pursuit of the Inter Milan star, as seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham look set to battle it out with Arsenal for Manchester City star
‘Why would I want to go to Newcastle’ – Sutton urges player to reject Toon
Lyon targeting Manchester United star to bolster their defence

With Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel both utilising a wing-back system, Perisic could be the ideal signing. Although usually used on the left-hand side, Perisic is right-footed, so his versatility could make him a useful squad addition for both sides.

Chelsea have suffered injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell this season, and none of Spurs’ full-backs have nailed down a starting spot. Perisic could add much-needed competition to both London sides, and his experience could be crucial in helping some of the younger players.

More Stories Ivan Perisic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.