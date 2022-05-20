Tottenham transfer target would join the club if they secure Champions League football

Tottenham transfer target Christian Eriksen would join the club if they secure Champions League football, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Eriksen joined Brentford in January and made an immediate impact on the London club. Unfortunately for them, he was only signed to a six-month deal, so is available to leave on a free transfer this summer.

“He [Eriksen] would have interest in going back to Tottenham, and Tottenham do have a desire to bring him back if they do qualify for the Champions League, so it seems like a no-brainer,” said Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport.

Could we see Christian Eriksen return to Tottenham?

With both parties interested, and Spurs looking set to qualify for the Champions League, we could be seeing a reunion in the summer. However, it’s difficult to see how Eriksen fits into Antonio Conte’s system, unless he is planning to change his formation.

Spurs play with two central midfielders, and three forwards, but Eriksen is more suited to play in a midfield three or just behind the striker. If Spurs don’t manage to secure the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski, then a change of system could be possible, with Eriksen playing just behind Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

 

