Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Marcus Rashford’s time at Manchester United is coming to an end.

The England international has endured a dire season. Having scored just five goals in 32 appearances, across all competitions, all season, it goes without saying that the 24-year-old is a long way off the kind of form that saw him burst onto the scene six years ago.

After recently falling out of favour with interim boss Ralf Rangnick, many fans and pundits have been left to speculate what this summer could have in store for the Red Devils’ academy product.

One person who feels the number 10 should sound out a move this summer is Collymore.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the ex-Liverpool forward said: “I couldn’t tell you, having watched Rashford play a thousand times, what he really does well, what he really does poorly and what his role in the team is anymore.

“That’s a damning indictment on Manchester United Football Club – so get out, Marcus.

“The two or three [clubs Rashford should sign for], are Spurs [for the prospect of Champions League football], West Ham, absolutely – Wolves, no brainer and [Aston] Villa.

“I think those are four clubs he could add significantly to. Find a home, all big clubs and become a hero…”