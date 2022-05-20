Video: Incredible post-match scenes at Goodison Park after massive Everton win

Last night will go down as one of the greatest in the history of Goodison Park as Everton came from two goals down against Crystal Palace to win 3-2 and survive relegation after what has been a difficult season for the Toffees.

Frank Lampard’s side knew a win would keep them in the league but found themselves 2-0 down at halftime and could count themselves unlucky after Jordan Ayew escaped a certain red card before scoring.

Michael Keane, Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were the men that got the all-important goals, the last of which caused a pitch invasion – an overpour of emotion that came too soon.

That emotion couldn’t be contained once the final whistle blew and it sparked hundreds of Everton fans to flood onto the pitch. They weren’t to be moved for some time after the final whistle as the escape was complete. Some of the scenes were incredible, such as Lampard singing and dancing with fans by the director’s box and Richarlison and Tom Davies in and amongst the Everton fans.

It was a night to remember for Everton but one they hope to never have to experience again.