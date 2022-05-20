West Ham can now sign 6’5 beast for free as club confirms exit

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Dan-Axel Zagadou will be leaving the club at the end of the season as his contract expires with the Bundesliga side.

This is according to BuliNews, who state that the defender will now be available for free, which opens the door for Premier League duo West Ham United and Newcastle to make a move.

L’Equipe reported a couple of months ago that both West Ham and Newcastle are interested in the 22-year-old and it is likely that they’ll battle it out for his signature this summer.

Zagadou moved to Germany from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 and has failed to live up to expectations with Dortmund. The Frenchman has been plagued by injuries since joining BVB and it is unknown what the defender can do at the highest level should he remain fit for a considerable period of time.

Newcastle have been on the hunt for a centre-back since January and with the Daily Mail stating that the Magpies have only £60million plus player sales being available this summer – with a striker the priority – this could be a cheap way to plug the gap.

As for West Ham, the club have relied heavily on Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma this season and needs a younger defender to challenge the pair. Zagadou could be exactly that and it is risk-free as there is no transfer fee involved, which will allow David Moyes to focus on other key areas.