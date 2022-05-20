West Ham look to bolster attack with move for Everton forward

West Ham are showing an interest in Everton forward Moise Kean, who is currently on loan at Juventus.

Kean is in the middle of a two-year loan deal at Juventus, with the Italian club obliged to purchase him at the end of next season. However, Kean has struggled at times for Juventus, just like he did at Everton, but the Italian striker is still young and has his best years ahead of him.

According to Tutto Sport, West Ham are interested in signing Kean, as they look to improve their forward line. Michail Antonio is David Moyes’ only recognised striker at the club, and he’s approaching the final years of his career.

Moise Kean is back at Juventus after his Everton spell.
With The Hammers looking to qualify for European football, signing a young striker who has played regularly in the Champions League could be the right move to take them to the next level.

The reason for it not working out for Kean so far in his career is unclear, but there’s no doubting there’s a talented player waiting to unleash his ability. During his time at Everton, his attitude was often questioned, but it’s never easy for a young player to move to a new country.

