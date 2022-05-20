West Ham set to seal first summer signing with £10million deal in place

West Ham are set to sign on-loan goalkeeper Alphonse Areola permanently for a reported fee of around £10million.

This is according to Italian transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who claims that the 29-year-old has agreed to remain at West Ham despite being a backup for Lukasz Fabianski this season.

The Daily Mail reports that West Ham have a £10million clause in Areola’s loan deal, and Di Marzio states that the deal will be activated. The Frenchman joined West Ham on a loan-to-buy deal from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and has since clocked up 18 appearances for the Hammers, conceding just 15 goals and keeping eight clean sheets.

Di Marzio states that West Ham are ‘convinced’ by Areola and therefore, the Frenchman could be given the chance to challenge for the number one shirt next season.

The 29-year-old is a good keeper and has played at the highest level at both club and international levels. West Ham’s current number one, Fabianski, is out of contract next summer and next season could be the start of his slow removal from the Hammer starting eleven.

At £10million, Areola is a bargain and we will see next season, how David Moyes plans to use him from the next campaign onwards.